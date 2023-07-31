Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie reacts to additional charges brought on by the special counsel against former President Donald Trump in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s fortunes seem to be moving in opposing directions.

He is burning cash on an expanding, multipronged legal war with fronts in courtrooms up and down the East Coast: New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington, DC. Trials are already scheduled for March in Manhattan and May in Florida.