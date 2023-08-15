Giuliani says he's 'more excited' now after being indicted. Hear why
(CNN) — The power of the presidency always lures those seeking reflected glory. And Donald Trump’s riotous palace court – renowned for lax Oval Office walk-in privileges – was a pageant of characters who might normally have gotten nowhere near a president.

But the price for proximity to power in the most scandalous presidency of modern times came due just before midnight on Monday when 18 of Trump’s former aides, officials, lawyers and associates were indicted alongside him over their efforts to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia. They were the latest members of the former president’s inner circle to find out that associating with Trump could put them on cracking legal ice. At least until now, their patron has always seemed to skate free. But Trump is now staring up at his own astonishing mountain of 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments – an unparalleled and dubious record for an ex-president.