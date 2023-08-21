Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, following his agreement to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions. CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman weighs in.

(CNN) — Chalk up another first for Donald Trump.

In the latest stage of his transformation from the world’s most powerful man to criminal defendant four times over, the ex-president pledged a $200,000 bond Monday, as he steels for another indignity unthinkable in his White House years.