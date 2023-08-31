'Not Guilty': Trump enters plea in Georgia election case
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in the sprawling Fulton County election interference case, according to a new court filing.

Trump had been scheduled to be arraigned in person next Wednesday. Georgia law allows criminal defendants to waive their in-person appearance and enter a formal plea through court filings.

CNN’s Sara Murray and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.