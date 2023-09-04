Do any of the GOP presidential candidates have a chance of beating former President Donald Trump? CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten breaks down the numbers.

(CNN) — There are two Republican primaries as an election season that defies conventional metrics and campaign trail traditions crashes into its fall stretch.

There’s the one-man race involving Donald Trump, a former president polling higher than all his rivals put together but whose onrushing train of criminal trials increases the possibility that the GOP could nominate a convicted felon.