Former ambassador Nikki Haley tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "you're not convicted until you have had the opportunity to defend yourself" when asked about Donald Trump's criminal charges.

(CNN) — Donald Trump is conjuring his most foreboding vision yet of a possible second term, telling supporters in language resonant of the run-up to the January 6 mob attack on the US Capitol that they need to “fight like hell” or they will lose their country.

The rhetorical escalation from the four-times-indicted ex-president came at a rally in South Dakota on Friday night where he accused his possible 2024 opponent, President Joe Biden, of ordering his indictment on 91 charges across four criminal cases as a form of election interference.