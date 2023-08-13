GOP PRES CANDIDATES SQUARE OFF AT IOWA STATE FAIR
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump seized the spotlight at the Iowa State Fair this weekend, swooping overhead in his private plane just as his chief Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was flipping pork chops and greeting potential GOP caucus-goers.

The 2024 Republican presidential race played out in close quarters as Trump and DeSantis joined the crowd of thousands.