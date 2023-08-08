CNN's Laura Coates discusses why some conservatives are celebrating the US women's soccer team's recent World Cup loss with Rachel Nichols, host of "Headliners with Rachel Nichols."

Sydney (CNN) — Hours after the US women’s national team crashed out of the World Cup, former US President Donald Trump seized the opportunity to blame the loss on star player Megan Rapinoe and the country’s “woke” path under President Joe Biden.

On his social media platform, “Truth Social,” Trump wrote: “The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”