(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is asking Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from the 2020 election subversion case against him brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, in a new court filing Monday, pointed to comments that Chutkan made in cases involving January 6 US Capitol rioters. He argued that there was “little doubt” that reasonable members of the public might “believe she has prejudged both the facts pertinent to this case and President Trump’s alleged culpability.”

