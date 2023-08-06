Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean reacts to CNN's Dana Bash's interview with Trump lawyer John Lauro on his defense for the former president's DOJ indictment for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

(CNN) — Donald Trump and his legal team are escalating efforts to discredit and delay a trial over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election, as his fight to avert criminal convictions becomes ever more indistinguishable from his presidential campaign.

The former president’s attorney Sunday vowed to petition to relocate the trial from Washington, DC, claiming that a local jury won’t reflects the “characteristics” of the American people. And as prosecutors seek a speedy trial, he warned that his team will seek to run out the process for years in an apparent attempt to move it past the 2024 election.