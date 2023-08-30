Isa Soares speaks to Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about the troubles in China's property market.

Hong Kong (CNN) — Country Garden is raising funds to avoid default, as the troubled real estate giant battles a liquidity crisis which some fear could spread to China’s wider economy and even spill over abroad.

The Foshan, Guandong-based company said Wednesday that it plans to issue 350 million shares at HK$0.77 ($0.10) apiece to pay off loans it owes to a creditor, according to a stock exchange filing. The total value of the shares would be $270 million ($34.4 million.)