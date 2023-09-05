CNN meteorologist shows you Lee's path in the next 72 hours
(CNN) — Tropical Storm Lee is expected to rapidly intensify into an “extremely dangerous” hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean by this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning, as the season approaches its typical early September peak.

Lee could become a hurricane Wednesday then a major Category 3 storm or stronger by late this week, with the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean expected to feel its impacts over the weekend, forecasters said.

CNN’s Meteorologist Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.