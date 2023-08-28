Meteorologist warns of major hurricane to hit Florida
Video play button

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding rainfall to Florida’s Gulf Coast starting Tuesday into Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.

Concerns are mounting around Idalia’s expected strength as it goes through rapid intensification, something it is forecast to do up until it makes landfall along Florida’s Big Bend – a natural, storm surge-prone divot along the coast that stretches from Tampa to just south of Tallahassee. Up to 11 feet of storm surge was forecast there.