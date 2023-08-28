Meteorologist details which regions could be affected by Tropical Storm Idalia
Video play button

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Idalia is strengthening quickly as it churns toward Florida, threatening to hit as a major hurricane and bring heavy rains, floods and dangerous storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia is expected to intensify into a hurricane Monday and make landfall on Wednesday morning near the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 2 hurricane.