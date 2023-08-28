Meteorologist details which regions could be affected by Tropical Storm Idalia
(CNN) — Tropical Storm Idalia is strengthening quickly as it churns toward Florida, and could become a dangerous Category 3 storm as it approaches the coast with a mix of heavy rains, high winds and damaging storm surge.

Idalia is expected to intensify into a hurricane Monday and make landfall on Wednesday morning near the Big Bend of Florida as a dangerous major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.