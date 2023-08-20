Meteorologist breaks down which areas of the Southwest should brace for heavy rain
(CNN) — Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico Sunday over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” as the storm makes its way into Southern California and the southwestern US.

Hilary’s core is just hours from crossing into California, but its effects have been felt throughout Sunday morning, with rain and wind lashing the southern parts of the state and the broader Southwest. Conditions will only intensify throughout the day.

CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Norma Galeana, Chris Boyette, Josh Campbell, Raja Razek, Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Ward and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.