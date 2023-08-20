Meteorologist breaks down which areas of the Southwest should brace for heavy rain
(CNN) — Hilary weakened from a Category 1 hurricane into a tropical storm Sunday morning, but is still expected to slam into Southern California – a rare threat for the region that forced the evacuations of residents and the closures of parks and beaches ahead of potential flooding, fierce winds and heavy downpours.

Hilary has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour as it barrels north-northwest at a speed of around 25 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 220 miles south-southeast of San Diego as of about 7:45 a.m. local time Sunday.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Raja Razek, Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Ward and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.