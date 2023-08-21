Gusty winds and heavy rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold nears landfall
(CNN) — Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the South Texas coast late Tuesday morning, becoming the first storm in the US to do so in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Harold came ashore just before 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Padre Island, Texas, with sustained winds of 50 mph and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain and strong winds will continue to slam portions of South Texas and Mexico and areas farther inland as Harold tracks westward Tuesday afternoon and evening.

CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray and CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.