Trial begins for Parkland school resource officer who stayed outside during shooting, as defense argues ‘biased’ investigation

(CNN) — The trial of Scot Peterson began Wednesday, as jurors heard opening statements about whether the former school resource officer reacted appropriately when he remained outside a Parkland, Florida, high school while 17 people were gunned down five years ago.

Peterson’s attorney argued his client could not discern the location of the shooter, based on the sound of the gunshots, and reacted as best he could with the information he had.