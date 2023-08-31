Schools and businesses closed while hundreds of flights were canceled in Hong Kong and other parts of southern China as Typhoon Saola swept close to the coast, bringing strong winds and heavy rain in what could be the region's strongest storm in five years. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.

Hong Kong (CNN) — The strongest typhoon Hong Kong has seen in five years ripped through the city and other parts of southern China, knocking down trees and scaffolding and causing hundreds of flights to be canceled.

Saola had been a super typhoon on Thursday, but was downgraded to typhoon status Friday. However, it remains the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 220 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour).

CNN’s Sophie Jeong and Sarita Harilela in Hong Kong contributed reporting.