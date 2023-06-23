Transportation Safety Board of Canada launches investigation into fatal implosion of Titanic-bound submersible

(CNN) — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced Friday it is launching an investigation into the implosion of the Titanic-bound submersible that killed all five passengers.

The announcement came as investigators continued to scour the ocean floor for any insight into the “catastrophic implosion” on the Titan submersible that suddenly lost communication with its mother ship, Polar Prince, last weekend, officials said.

