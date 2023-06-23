Transportation Safety Board of Canada and US Coast Guard will investigate fatal implosion of Titanic-bound submersible

(CNN) — Authorities in Canada and the US each announced the launch of investigations Friday into the implosion of the Titanic-bound submersible that killed all five passengers.

It is unclear whether the probes by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and US Coast Guard would be one single investigation or two separate, simultaneous examinations. The US National Transportation Safety Board will assist the Coast Guard, the agency tweeted.

