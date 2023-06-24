Train derailment on Montana bridge sends multiple rail cars into the Yellowstone River

Several train cars fell in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on June 24.

 Matthew Brown/AP

(CNN) — A train derailment in Montana caused a bridge across the Yellowstone River to collapse and sent multiple cars into the water below, officials in Stillwater County said Saturday.

The derailment occurred around 6 a.m. Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking “petroleum products,” according to Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.