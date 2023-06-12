Tour boat capsizes in cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York, leaving one dead

Multiple agencies responded Monday to the capsizing of a boat in Lockport, New York, police said.

 WKBW

(CNN) — A tour boat capsized in an underground cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York on Monday, leaving one person dead and sending nearly a dozen others to the hospital, officials said.

A total of 28 visitors from a tour group and one staff member were aboard a boat operated by the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride when it became unbalanced and flipped over, throwing everyone into the water, according to Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano.