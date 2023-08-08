Tory Lanez's attorney describes rapper's demeanor after sentencing
(CNN) — Tory Lanez, the man convicted of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told CNN.

In December of last year, a Los Angeles jury found Lanez guilty of three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Stallion in the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles County District Attorney told CNN at the time.

