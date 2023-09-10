In an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his presidential offices in Kyiv, Fareed asks if Ukraine can hold a vote during the war.

Kyiv (CNN) — The United States’ top general has warned Ukraine has just six weeks left before changing weather hampers its counteroffensive, even as Kyiv is signaling it could fight on into the winter.

“There is still a reasonable amount of time, about 30 to 45 days’ worth of fighting weather left,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the BBC on Sunday. After that, mud and rain would likely have an impact on battlefield maneuverability, he said.