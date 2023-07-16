(CNN) — A top investigator on the Gilgo Beach serial killings task force described the suspect, Rex Heuermann, as a “demon” and said authorities are still working full-time on the case that has terrorized the Long Island community for more than a decade.

Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter told CNN, “The acts that (the suspect) committed were the worst I’ve ever seen.”

CNN’s Nicole Grether, Beth English and Emma Tucker contributed to this story.