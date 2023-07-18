Hollywood's use of A.I. a key concern for striking actors and writers
(CNN) — Before talks between the Hollywood actors’ union and major film and TV studios broke down, the SAG-AFTRA union enlisted Tom Cruise to lobby on behalf of its members, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

At issue was the use of artificial intelligence, or AI. According to the report, superstar Cruise joined a negotiating session in June to discuss concerns about the use of AI to replace actors and to speak in support of stunt performers, who are also part of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members. The Mission: Impossible star famously performs his own stunts.