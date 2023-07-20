Tom Brady exclusively revealed to CNN Sport that he is returning to competitive sport after retiring from the NFL earlier this year as a team owner in the E1 Series. He speaks to Don Riddell about his new venture.

(CNN) — Tom Brady is an athlete who needs no introduction. He’s arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, a man who personally won more Super Bowls – seven (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – than any other team as an organization ever has. He won more games, passed for more yards and for more touchdowns than anyone, ever.

Tom Brady did it all; he’s a paragon of excellence and a poster child for longevity. But he wasn’t quite perfect.