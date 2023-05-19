(CNN) — Famed evangelical minister Timothy Keller died Friday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, a tweet from his account announced on Twitter. He was 72.

“Dad waited until he was alone with Mom. She kissed him on the forehead and he breathed his last breath,” the tweet read. “We take comfort in some of his last words, ‘There is no downside for me leaving, not in the slightest.’”