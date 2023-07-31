CNN's Chloe Melas speaks to Tim McGraw about his upcoming album and tour "Standing Room Only." He also shared his thoughts on the growing trend where concertgoers are throwing items on stage.

(CNN) — Tim McGraw is gearing up to go on tour and he hopes the experience will not include anyone throwing things at him on stage.

The country music star and “1883” actor spoke to CNN about the concerning trend of concertgoers throwing items such as drinks and cellphones at artists while they are performing on stage.