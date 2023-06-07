Three people were arrested outside a California school board meeting after fights between pro- and anti-LGBTQ protestors

Large crowds gather at Glendale Unified School District meeting where parents and activists clash over teaching sexual identity to kids at Glendale Unified School District in Burbank Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — While administrators discussed the differences in opinion over the district’s LGBTQ+ policies inside a California school board meeting, a brawl broke out outside and at least three people were arrested, police said.

A small group among the several hundred protestors outside the Glendale Unified School Board meeting engaged in what police called “unsafe behavior” and posed “a risk to public safety.”