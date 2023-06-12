(CNN) — Three British tourists died after a boat in Egypt’s Red Sea caught fire on Sunday, British holiday company Scuba Travel said on Monday.

“It is with great regret that we, as Tour Operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, who had not participated in the dive briefing early on the morning of June 11, perished in the tragic incident,” Scuba Travel announced in a statement shared with CNN.

Previous reporting from CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi, Radina Gigova and Niamh Kennedy.