Three dead, including two police officers, in a rare mass stabbing and shooting attack in Japan

A photo shows a house where a suspect barricaded himself in with a hunting gun in Nakano City on May 25.

 Naoto Suzuki/AP

(CNN) — Three people were killed, including two police officers, in a shooting and stabbing attack in central Japan on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police.

Police received a call in the late afternoon with reports that a “man stabbed a woman,” a Nakano City police official told CNN.