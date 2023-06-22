(CNN) — Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee received threatening letters containing a suspicious substance Thursday, prompting an investigation by the FBI, officials said.

The letters were sent to GOP lawmakers’ offices inside the Cordell Hull state office building on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville, officials said. The FBI is working with law enforcement to review each incident and “safely collect” the letters, which had an “unknown substance,” the bureau said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WZTV.

CNN’s Tina Burnside contributed to this report.