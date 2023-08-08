A passenger walks past a Delta Airlines plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled on August 8 following a round of severe storms.
A severe weather outbreak is underway in the Eastern US. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers reports.
CNN Weather
Over 120 million people in the Eastern US are at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday.
Chris Granger/AP
Fans are placed around the courtyard of Club Bourbon Heat during a record heatwave in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Monday, July 31.
Courtesy Jeffrey Campbell
A driver is seen stuck in a car after downed electrical poles crash on vehicles in Westminster, Maryland, on August 7.
Brian Snyder/Reuters/FILE
A passenger walks past a Delta Airlines plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled on August 8 following a round of severe storms.
Delta Air Lines has 100 cancellations, roughly 3% of its schedule, and another 148 flights were delayed Tuesday. New York’s LaGuardia is the most impacted airport with 20 flights canceled and 11 flights delayed. Other major airports dealing with a small amount of cancellations and delays include Atlanta, Newark Liberty and Boston Logan.
Monday’s round of severe storms left nearly 400,000 homes and business were without power in a large swath of eastern US a day earlier and left at least two people dead, damaged neighborhoods and stranded dozens of people on a Maryland road for hours.