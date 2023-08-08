This is what is alarming CNN meteorologist about Eastern US storms
New York (CNN) — Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled Tuesday following a round of severe storms that hammered the eastern United Sates.

More than 350 flights were canceled Tuesday, with another 2,200 delayed, according to data from FlightAware. It’s a significant improvement from Monday when 8,200 flights were delayed and 1,600 were canceled.