This week’s record-breaking global temperatures are likely highest in ‘at least 100,000 years’

People shield themselves from the sun during high temperatures in Seville, Spain, on Thursday.

 Angel Garcia/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — The planet’s temperature soared again on Thursday to levels not seen in the modern record-keeping era, marking the fourth straight day of record temperatures. These alarming new records are likely the highest temperatures in “at least 100,000 years,” one scientist told CNN.

The global average daily temperature climbed to 17.23 degrees Celsius (63.01 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, which uses data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

