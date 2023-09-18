CNN in Libya amid gut-wrenching search for victims
Derna, Libya (CNN) — It’s quiet at the Martoba cemetery outside the Libyan city of Derna, despite the presence of dozens of volunteers. Men in white hazmat suits pour lime over the brown soil to seal the graves. Cement bricks jutting out of the heaps of dirt are the only signs of the hundreds of bodies buried underneath.

Behind them, rows of trenches several meters long were dug by excavators in anticipation of the bodies that are yet to come.