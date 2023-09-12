Hope runs out for those trapped in Morocco's rubble
Tinzert, Atlas Mountains, Morocco (CNN) — Rajaa Acherhri was known as the village math genius. At six years old, she loved solving problems way above her grade level. He sister Sanaa had big dreams too. She wanted to become a doctor, her mother Fatema told CNN.

After dinner on Friday night, the girls were lounging with their heads together in their family home. Rajaa asleep after a long day at school. Sanaa, 12, playing with her phone.

CNN’s Zeena Saifi, Mark Esplin and Sam Kiley and John Torigoe in Asni, Morocco and Mostafa Salem and Celine Alkhaldi in Abu Dhabi contributed reporting.