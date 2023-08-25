See gorilla make heartwarming breakthrough with new mom after fighting to stay alive
Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — In many ways, raising a baby gorilla is very similar to nurturing human newborns, says Chad Staples, a father of four and the director of Mogo Wildlife Park, a small private zoo in the town of the same name on Australia’s southeastern coast.

“The similarities are amazing. Even just looking at his eyes, it’s just like when you look at a newborn and they just take in the whole universe with every blink,” Staples told CNN of Kaius, the wide-eyed baby gorilla he’s reared from birth.

