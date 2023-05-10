'They're still shooting': Frantic audio from officers at the Texas mall massacre reveals chaos during the carnage

Mourners leave flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas.

 Tony Gutierrez/AP

A breathless hunt for a killer amid famed American retail stores can be heard in emergency dispatches recorded during the outlet mall massacre in Allen, Texas.

"We got shots fired at the outlet mall," an officer tells a dispatcher Saturday in audio first obtained by The Dallas Morning News. "We got people running."

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Ed Lavandera, Andy Rose, Haley Britzky, Michael Conte, Amanda Jackson, Christina Zdanowicz, Steve Almasy, Josh Campbell, Sara Smart, Casey Tolan, Paul Murphy and Curt Devine contributed to this report.