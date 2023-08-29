Florida braces for impact: Hurricane Idalia
(CNN) — Less than a year after Hurricane Ian smashed into the Gulf Coast of Florida, the residents of Pine Island are still rebuilding their homes, all while waiting and watching the next hurricane.

Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen and is already lashing Florida, bringing once-in-a-lifetime strength and storm surge levels to parts of the state’s Gulf Coast.

