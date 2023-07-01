(CNN) — Suzanne Wheeler doesn’t want to symbolize a movement. She just wants to live as a trans woman in Kansas as she has for the past eight years: unapologetically herself – and with the official documents to prove it.

But now Wheeler wonders if that’s even possible, given a new state law requiring Kansas agencies to stop recognizing trans residents’ gender identity on basic public records. It takes effect Saturday.

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.