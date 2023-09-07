Video shows how inmate scaled building sideways to escape prison
(CNN) — The convicted murderer who broke out of an eastern Pennsylvania prison last week has been spotted at least eight times, authorities confirmed Thursday, but he remains elusive as searchers try to navigate extreme heat, high humidity and the landscape.

Danelo Cavalcante was spotted by a resident in a creek bed on Tuesday night but fled into the woods before police could capture him. That spotting was in an area of Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township, about 2.5 miles southeast of the Chester County Prison. Search teams scoured the area for hours but were unable to locate him, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said this week.

