Biden says ‘every asset that we have will be available’ to Hawaii residents affected by wildfires

President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii and “ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires,” according to the White House.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The catastrophic wildfires scorching Maui have killed at least 53 people, county officials said Thursday afternoon, as efforts to put out the flames that have burned on the Hawaiian island for three days continued.

Gov. Josh Green said earlier Thursday that he’d expected the death toll to rise “significantly” from the previous count, which was 36, as responders go through the hundreds of buildings that were burned to the ground.

