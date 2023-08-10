Biden says ‘every asset that we have will be available’ to Hawaii residents affected by wildfires

President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii and “ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires,” according to the White House.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The catastrophic wildfires that have been scorching Maui for three days have killed at least 53 people, officials said Thursday – a number they expect will keep rising as search teams begin venturing into neighborhoods and homes that were reduced to ashes.

Officials say the devastation is so widespread – and so catastrophic – that it’s hard to estimate just how many buildings were burned to the ground or damaged, but they estimate hundreds of structures have been impacted.

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Raja Razek, Macie Goldfarb, Taylor Romine, Elizabeth Joseph, Amanda Jackson, Jamiel Lynch, Tori B. Powell, Eric Zerkel, Brandon Miller and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.