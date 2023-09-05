CNN's Jomana Karadsheh breaks down new CCTV footage exclusively obtained by CNN that could fuel criminal investigations into ISIS members.

(CNN) — The footage is mundane and revelatory all at once.

The hallway, filmed from an unmoving closed-circuit camera, appears unremarkable. It’s the point in time, and the people in the former children’s hospital, that make the hours and hours of video from this and other cameras on site extraordinary.