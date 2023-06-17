(CNN) — The US Department of Agriculture is investigating a “possible data breach” of a department contractor connected to a broader hack on multiple federal agencies that officials have blamed on Russian cybercriminals, a department spokesperson told CNN on Saturday night.

“USDA is aware of a possible data breach with a vendor that may impact a very small number of employees, and any employees whose data may have been affected will be contacted and provided support,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.