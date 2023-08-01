Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist at Invesco, gives her thoughts to Julia Chatterley

New York (CNN) — The stock market just had its best performance through July in 26 years.

The benchmark S&P 500 index closed last month with a boost of about 21% for the year. That’s its largest gain through July in 26 years, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.